SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (1TB) Review

Most transportable SSDs as of late use the usual USB 3.Zero interface (additionally marketed as USB 3.1) which is a little bit of a bottleneck in terms of velocity. Sure, there are high-end and entry-level choices, however producers lean extra on design and advertising and marketing to place completely different merchandise. SanDisk has determined to lift the bar for efficiency and has additionally chosen a ruggedized aesthetic for its Extreme Pro transportable SSD. This mannequin is designed to be immune to water and mud, which is all the time a great factor. The main audience is those that want excessive efficiency when working outside, reminiscent of artistic professionals who’re consistently on the go.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro seems to be loads just like the SanDisk Extreme, however the two shouldn’t be confused. We’re reviewing the extra premium mannequin in the present day, which guarantees quicker knowledge transfers and an aluminium body to enhance warmth dissipation and rigidity. Both fashions are rated IP55 which implies they’ll face up to being uncovered to water for a couple of minutes and cheap quantities of mud.

Sandisk, sister model to WD and G-Technology underneath the Western Digital umbrella, could be very well-known for its SD playing cards and USB flash drives. This transportable SSD suits in someplace between the trendy WD My Passport SSD and the ultra-tough G-Technology G-Drive Mobile SSD R-Series. Let’s see if it may well stand out amongst its siblings in addition to available in the market general.

The rear is product of a rubberised plastic materials

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD design and options

Portable SSDs might be very small however this one is bigger than what we normally see. It’s flat and rectangular, however it ought to match comfortably in most pockets and can hardly take up any room in a gear bag. The entrance is plastic with a sample of dots and the rear has a rubberised texture for grip. Unfortunately each these supplies and textures have a tendency to choose up a lot of mud and lint. The drive is troublesome to maintain clear, and even when unpacked model new from its factory-sealed field, we needed to wipe it clear.

The plastic entrance and rear seem black however are literally a really deep blue-grey when seen underneath direct gentle. There’s a vibrant orange metallic rim working across the perimeter and enclosing the USB Type-C Port on the backside. Surprisingly, there is no LED to inform you when the drive is actively in use.

The spotlight after all is the orange-rimmed cutout in a single nook which instantly grabs consideration. It seems to be virtually like a carabiner clip that could possibly be used to hook this SSD onto a bag or belt, which is in step with the rugged theme.

We aren’t solely offered on the color mixture and textures that SanDisk has gone with. In explicit, we rapidly obtained irritated that we needed to preserve wiping fluff off the Extreme Pro SSD each time we pulled it out of a pocket or picked it up off a desk. On the plus aspect, it does stand out and feels possible to have the ability to survive tough remedy, not like many different transportable SSDs.

Orange accents give the SanDisk Extreme Pro transportable SSD a singular look

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD specs and efficiency

SanDisk claims a velocity of 1050MBps and clarifies that this is applicable solely to sequential reads – many producers are pleased to allow you to assume that their claims apply to all speeds, not simply the most effective case state of affairs. The excessive velocity is due to the USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps) protocol which is twice as quick as normal USB 3.0 (sure, the naming of those requirements has turn into a large number). You will after all want a laptop computer or desktop that helps this normal as effectively.

You can get the SanDisk Extreme Pro transportable SSD in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities. The system helps 128-bit software program AES encryption which you’ll be able to configure utilizing the downloadable SanDisk SecureAccess app. The five-year guarantee is a nice shock, as three years is the trade normal. Inside the outsized retail field, you may discover a USB Type-C cable in addition to a Type-A cable so you’ll be able to instantly get going it doesn’t matter what type of laptop you are utilizing.

We used an HP Spectre x360 13 aw0205tu laptop computer to check the SanDisk Extreme Pro transportable SSD due to its Thunderbolt Three ports which is able to enable us to measure the velocity of this drive with none bottleneck. Windows confirmed 931.51GB of area out there. SanDisk makes use of the ExFAT file system by default which implies you may have interoperability with Windows and macOS out of the field, though Time Machine on a Mac will not work with out reformatting (or partitioning) this drive.

The trusty CrystakDiskMark benchmark reported sequential learn and write speeds of 959.5MBps and 960.7MBps respectively, that are each near what SanDisk claims, however not fairly there. Most client SSDs do not obtain over 450MBps. Random reads and writes are extra consultant of real-world conditions, and we noticed speeds of 261.4MBps and 235.2MBps respectively.

The Anvil storage benchmark gave us scores of 2373.Three for reads and 2449.15 for writes, which works out to a complete of 4825.45 general. These scores are all considerably larger than what we have seen from the Seagate One Touch SSD and even the HyperX Savage Exo. As lengthy as you employ a PC with a USB 3.1 (Gen2) port, or Thunderbolt Three which might fall again to this velocity, you may see efficiency that is about twice as excessive as what most client transportable SSDs in the present day ship.

We did really feel the physique of the SanDisk Extreme Pro heating up fairly a bit when closely harassed with our assessments and enormous file copy operations. Other than that, there’s nothing to complain about in any respect.

There’s a USB Type-C port on the underside, and also you get Type-C in addition to Type-A cables within the field

Verdict

The SanDisk Extreme Pro transportable SSD stands out available in the market due to its excessive efficiency, which units the usual for a brand new class of gadgets. The IP55-rated physique and beneficiant guarantee interval are additionally certain to enchantment to patrons. However, this mannequin has been designed and named very equally to the SanDisk Extreme. That mannequin is slower and constructed of plastic, making it much more pedestrian. It can be too simple to choose up the unsuitable one by mistake.

If you will have a high-end laptop with quick sufficient USB ports, you may be all set. Of course you’ll be able to fall again to working at decrease speeds however that defeats the aim of spending a lot cash.

Speaking of cash, the 1TB model of the SanDisk Extreme Pro transportable SSD, which we examined, retails for Rs. 19,999 in India which is nearly twice as a lot as we have seen in style fashions reminiscent of the favored Samsung SSD T5 going for on sale. We do hope that the value falls over time. For now, if you happen to do not want the velocity, you may be pleased with a extra mainstream possibility.

Price (MOP): Rs. 19,999 (1TB)

Pros

Fast USB 3.1 (Gen2) connectivity

IP55 mud and water-proof

Light and simple to hold

Cons

Very costly

Dust and dust persist with the surface

Ratings