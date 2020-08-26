Sandisk Extreme Pro – Flash memory card – 32 GB – SDHC UHS-I (SDSDXP-032G-A46)



Price: $21.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 15:10:38 UTC – Details)



Experience RAW+JPEG continuous burst mode shooting and capture fast-action Full HD1 video like never before with our fastest SD card.

Extreme speed means you’ll get the shot you want with more continuous burst mode shooting and rapid transfers to your computer

Extreme Full HD video recording speed enabled by UHS Speed Class 1 and Class 10 lets you capture fast-action video in Full HD, even in 3-D

Engineered with the Power Core Controller, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I memory card delivers blazing fast performance

Distributing image data across the card more rapidly and efficiently

Extreme reliability and endurance, the Power Core Controller’s firmware increases endurance through wear leveling. The Power Core Controller’s advanced