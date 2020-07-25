SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD Card for Fujifilm Camera Works with X-Pro3, X-A7, X100V, X-T4, X-T200 Class 10 (SDSDXXY-128G-GN4IN) Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli 3.0 SD Memory Card Reader



Price: $49.34

(as of Jul 25,2020 10:47:58 UTC – Details)



SDHC and SDXC SanDisk SD Extreme Pro memory cards deliver fast speed for great reliability and performance with clear image and 4k UHD video recording, read speeds of up to 170MB/s speed and write speeds of up to 90MB/s so moving your data is fast and efficient for all your post-production needs. Great for professionals or hobbyists looking to improve. Water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof. Fujifilm Camera X100V, X-T4, X-T200, X-Pro3, X-A7, X-M1, X-E3, X-A5, X-H1, X-Pro1, X-Pro2, X-T20, X-T100, X-T1, X-T1 IR, X-T2, X-T3, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, GFX 100 and many other Fujifilm Digital Mirrorless Cameras. Bundle includes (1) 128 GB SanDisk SD Extreme Pro memory card and (1) Everything But Stromboli 3.0 Card Reader with dual SD and Micro slots.

Memory Cards are one of the most important camera accessories, so don’t settle for slow speeds that make limited use of your cameras features. You can rely on the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD Card for your Fujifilm Camera, or Canon, Panasonic, Sony, Olympus, or Nikon Cameras to write and read data quickly and store it reliably

This SD Card for Cameras is compatible with FujiFilm X-T4 (XT4), X-T200 (XT200) , X-Pro3 (XPro 3), X-A7 (XA7), X-T30 (XT30) Mirrorless DSLR Digital Cameras

SanDisk Extreme Pro Cards are Class 10, UHS-I; Blazing fast SD card for camera – Can read speeds of up to 170MB/s speed, Write speeds of up to 90MB/sUHS speed Class 3 (U3) and video speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD video

Includes a 3.0 SD and Micro Card Reader for fast and reliable uploading/downloading your files, data, videos, and photos