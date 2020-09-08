Sandisk Extreme – Flash Memory Card – 32 GB – SDHC UHS-I – Black, Red, White, Yellow



Price: $17.49

(as of Sep 08,2020 11:32:39 UTC – Details)



With class 10 and UHS speed class 3 (U3) 4 video ratings you’ll be ready to capture 4K Ultra HD, Cinema quality 3D and full HD5 video (1080P), which require more performance than ordinary cards can handle. This memory card’s accelerated minimum sustained write speeds ensure no video data is lost during recording, by reducing dropouts and stuttering. Thanks to its advanced error Correction Code engine, the Sandisk extreme SDHC and SDXC UHS-I card reduces the chance for error during data storage and retrieval. Prevents potential data corruption, providing High data integrity.

Flawless 4K and full HD video recording

Error Correction for enhanced reliability

Fast transfer speed reduces upload time

Durable design