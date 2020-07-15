SanDisk Extreme 32GB MicroSDHC UHS-3 Card – SDSQXAF-032G-GN6MA



Capture more fast action and record more Full HD or 4K UHD video with your Android based smartphone, interchangeable-lens camera, drone or GoPro action camera. The SanDisk Extreme microSDHC and microSDXC UHS-3 Cards are built tough for extreme durability under challenging environmental conditions. Extreme speeds let you capture every detail of adventure and take the wait out of transferring your videos between devices. Storage capacities from 32GB to 256GB expand your device’s memory and let you record 4K UHD video. SanDisk products are constructed to the highest standards and rigorously tested. You can be confident in the outstanding quality, performance and reliability of every SanDisk product.

Ideal for 4K UHD and Full HD video2

Transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s

Rescue PRO Deluxe data recovery software

SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management

Shock-, temperature-, water-, and X-ray-proof