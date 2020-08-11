SanDisk 64GB SDXC SD Extreme Memory Card Works with Canon EOS 77D, 80D, 70D, 6D, 60D Digital DSLR Camera 4K V30 U3 (SDSDXVE-064G-GNCIN) Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli Combo Card Reader



Price: $20.33

(as of Aug 11,2020 16:42:31 UTC – Details)



The 64GB SD Extreme memory card delivers fast speed for great reliability and performance with clear image and 4k UHD video recording, read speeds up to 150MB/s and write speeds up to 70MB/s so shooting media content and moving your data is fast and efficient for all your post-production needs. Compatible with all devices supporting SDHC and SDXC cards. Water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof. Bundle includes (1) 64gb SD Extreme memory card and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Combo Card Reader – Includes SD, Micro SD, M2, and MS slots for easy transfer

Bundle includes (1) 64gb SD Extreme memory card and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Combo Card Reader – Includes SD, Micro SD, M2, and MS slots for easy transfer

Compatible with Canon EOS 77D, 80D, 70D, 6D, 60D Digital DSLR Cameras and many other digital cameras

Can read speeds of up to 150MB/s speed. Write speeds of up to 70MB/s

UHS speed Class 3 (U3) and video speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD video for efficiency and speed in shooting and post-production

Temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof – built for tough conditions!