SanDisk 64GB Micro SDXC Extreme Memory Card (Two Pack) SDSQXA2-064G-GN6MN Works with GoPro Hero 7 Black, Silver, Hero7 White UHS-1 U3 A2 Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli Micro Card Reader



Price: $34.63

(as of Jul 31,2020 09:38:57 UTC – Details)



Record the action and get Full HD & 4K Ultra HD video on Android smartphones, cameras and GoPro action cameras. The SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Card endures tough conditions and rugged terrains. The extremely fast speeds help capture the adventures you journey on. Transfer your data quickly and record at super fast speeds. Bundle includes: (2) 64GB Micro Extreme A2 Memory cards and (1) Everything But Stromboli Micro Reader

Bundle includes: (2) 64GB Micro Extreme A2 Memory card and (1) Everything But Stromboli Micro Reader

Compatible with the new Gopro Hero 7 Black, Hero7 Silver, Hero 7 White, Hero 6, Hero (2018), Hero 5, Karma Drone, Hero 4, Session, Hero 3, 3+, Hero + Black Silver White Cameras

Temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof – built for tough conditions!

Transfer speeds of 160MB/s read and 60MB/s write speeds for your smartphone or tablet. (SDSQXA2-064G-GN6MN)

A2 for extremely fast app performance and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback.