SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card – SDSDXXY-064G-GN4IN



Price: $24.99 - $19.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 19:06:05 UTC – Details)



Our most powerful SD UHS-I memory card yet delivers performance that elevates your creativity. With shot speeds of up to 90MB/s and UHS speed Class 3 (U3)(2) recording, you’re ready to capture stunning, high-resolution, stutter-free 4K UHD video(1) . And, because your pace doesn’t let up after the shots are in, it delivers up to 170MB/s transfer speeds for a faster postproduction workflow [requires a compatible device capable of reaching such speeds, such as the SanDisk SD UHS-I card reader (sold separately)]. Plus, it’s built to withstand weather, water, shocks and other less-than-ideal conditions so you can rest assured that it’s good to go wherever your work takes you. | Up to 170MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Write speed up to 90 MB/s. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. X = 150KB/sec. | (1)Full HD (1920×1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. | (2)UHS Speed Class 3 designates a performance option designed to support 4K UHD video recording with enabled UHS host devices. UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30), sustained video capture rate of 30MB/s, designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS enabled host devices.

Shot speeds up to 90MB/s, transfer speeds up to 170MB/s [requires a compatible device capable of reaching such speeds, such as the SanDisk SD UHS I card reader (sold separately)] | Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending upon host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors 1MB=1,000,000 bytes; X = 150KB/sec

Perfect for shooting 4K UHD video(1) and sequential burst mode photography, (1)Full HD (1920×1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors

Capture uninterrupted video with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and video Speed Class 30 (V30)(2) | (2)UHS Speed Class 3 designates a performance option designed to support 4K UHD video recording with enabled UHS host devices; UHS video speed class 30 (V30), sustained video capture rate of 30MB/s, designates a performance option designed to support real time video recording with UHS enabled host devices

Built for and tested in harsh conditions(3): Temperature Proof, WaterProof, shock Proof, and X ray Proof, (3)Card only

Lifetime limited manufacturer warranty (30 year warranty in Germany, Canada and regions not recognizing lifetime warranty; See official SanDisk website for more details regarding warranty in our region)

Rescue PRO Deluxe 2 data recovery software download offer (Registration required; Terms and conditions apply), for restoring accidentally deleted images