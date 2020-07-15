SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – A2, U3, V30, 4K UHD, Micro SD – SDSQXA1-512G-GN6MA



With the SanDisk Extreme 512GB(1) microSD UHS-I Memory Card get extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD video.(2) Ideal for your Android smartphone, action cameras or drones, this high-performance microSD card handles 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video and high-resolution photos. The super-fast SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card reads up to 160MB/s* and writes up to 90MB/s.* Plus, it’s A2-rated, so you can get fast application performance for an exceptional smartphone experience.(7) | Not all devices support microSD memory card formats. Check with your device manufacturer for more details. | * For 128GB-1TB: Up to 160MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | (2) Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. | (3) Download and installation required. | (4) Card only. See SanDisk website for additional information and limitations. | (5) UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices. Video speed class 30 (V30), sustained video capture rate of 30MB/s, designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices. | (6) Registration required; terms and conditions apply. | (7) For 64GB-1TB: A2 performance is 4000 read IOPS, 2000 write IOPS.| (8) Read only; based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, file attributions and other factors.

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos(2); Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast Shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD Ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in app Performance(8). Compatible with microSDHC, microSDXC, microSDHC UHS-I, and microSDXC UHS-I supporting host devices

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature Proof, Water Proof, shock Proof and x ray Proof(4)

Get the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Easy file management (available on Google Play) (3)

Manufacturer lifetime Warranty (30 year Warranty in Germany and regions Not recognizing lifetime; See official SanDisk website for more Details regarding Warranty in Your region)

