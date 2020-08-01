SanDisk 32GB SDHC SD Extreme Pro Memory Card (Two Pack) Works with Nikon D3500, D7500, D5600 Digital DSLR Camera 4K V30 U3 (SDSDXXG-032G-GN4IN) Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli 3.0 Reader



Price: $33.80

(as of Aug 01,2020 03:05:18 UTC – Details)



The 32gb SD Extreme Pro memory card delivers fast speed for great reliability and performance with clear image and 4k UHD video recording, speeds up to 95 MB/s so moving your data is fast and efficient for all your post-production needs. Water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof. Bundle includes (2) 32gb SD Extreme Pro memory cards and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) 3.0 SD/Micro Card Reader.

Bundle includes (2) 32gb SD Extreme Pro memory cards and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) 3.0 SD/Micro Card Reader

Compatible with Nikon D3500, D7500, D5600 and many other models of digital cameras

Can read speeds of up to 95MB/s speed. Write speeds of up to 90MB/s

UHS speed Class 3 (U3) and video speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD video

The card of choice for professionals who need efficiency and speed in post-production