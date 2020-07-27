Sandisk 32GB SD SDHC Flash Memory Card for Nintendo 3DS N3DS DS DSI & Wii Media Kit, Nikon SLR Coolpix Camera, Kodak Easyshare, Canon Powershot, Canon EOS, Comes with Bonus SD/TF USB Card Reader



Price: $11.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 05:57:53 UTC – Details)



Capture and store all your memories with the affordable and reliable SanDisk SDHC Memory Card (32GB). With 32GB of storage space, the card allows you to take plenty of photos and video without running out of space. The card also features a writeable label, making it easier than ever to keep everything organized. 32GB of Storage for Music, Data, Photos, and Video In addition to digital cameras, many portable media players feature SDHC card slots for storing music, data, and video. The SanDisk SDHC Memory Card gives you plenty of space for all your tunes, TV shows, video clips, and more. The card is also ideal for moving files between computers, cameras, and other gadgets. Writeable Label for Easy Organization The SanDisk SDHC Memory Card has a blank writeable white space on the front of the card, making it easy to identify your different cards. Use one memory card for all your vacation photos, and another for all your favorite music–the label makes it easy to see which is which at a glance. Proven Reliable and Built to Withstand Harsh Conditions The SanDisk SDHC Memory Card provides reliable performance. The card is waterproof, temperature proof, shock and vibration proof, and x-ray proof. No matter where your travels take you, you’ll always be able to capture the most memorable moments. Legal Disclaimers 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

32GB SD SDHC Flash Memory Card FOR NINTENDO 3DS N3DS 2DS XL DS DSI & Wii Media Kit. (Not compatible with New 3DS)

Also compatible with Nikon SLR Coolpix Digital Camera, Kodak Easyshare, Canon Powershot, Canon EOS

Speed performance rating: Class 10

Bonus SD/TF USB Card Reader to facilitate easy transfer between devices

High quality and reliability backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty