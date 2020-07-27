SanDisk 2GB Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card



This SanDisk 2.0 GB Secure Digital (SD) card is perfect for storing audio, pictures and video files! It’s designed for most digital cameras, MP3 players, digital camcorders, handheld PCs or mobile phones! It features a high data transfer rate and a built-in write-protection switch to keep your data safe! Capture, store and share with this SanDisk 2.0 GB Secure Digital (SD) card!

SanDisk 2 GB Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card General Features: 2.0 GB capacity

Compatible with all SD-compliant devices

For storing essential digital contents such as high quality photos, videos, music, and more

Optimal speed and performance Non-volatile solid state Low power consumption Write protect switch

Regulatory Approvals: