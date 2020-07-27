Sandisk 2GB SD Memory Card 5-Pack



Price: $67.95

(as of Jul 27,2020 01:57:51 UTC – Details)



This 2GB Secure Digital (SD) card is a highly secure, stamp-sized memory card. It can be used in a variety of SD enabled digital products, including many digital music players, cellular phones, handheld PCs (HPCs), digital cameras, digital video camcorders, smart phones, car navigation systems and electronics. Non-volatile solid state; no moving parts maximizes battery power. Data is not lost when power is turned off. Low battery consumption to maximize battery life in small portable devices. User selectable mechanical write protect switch on the exterior card housing.

Optimal speed and performance with built in write protect switch

Non-volatile solid-state; no moving parts maximizes battery power

Operating shock rating of 2,000Gs, equivalent to a 10-foot drop to the floor

Low battery consumption to maximize battery life in small portable devices

30 day money back guarantee, lifetime warranty, and long lasting customer support