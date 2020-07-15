SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card – SDSQUAR-256G-GN6MA,Black



SanDisk Ultra Microsoft and Microsoft cards are fast for better pictures, app performance, and full HD video.(1) Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, these A1-rated cards load apps faster for a better smartphone experience.(3) Available in capacities up to 400GB, You have the capacity to take more pictures and full HD video and capture life at its fullest. Built to Perform in harsh conditions, SanDisk Ultra micro SD cards are waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof, and X-ray proof.(2) The micro SD card is also rated class 10 for full HD video recording performance and a 10-year limited warranty. | 1gb=1, 000, 000, 000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | (for 64gb-256gb): up to 100MB/s read speed; write speed lower. (For 16GB-32GB): up to 98MB/s read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1Mb=1, 000, 000 bytes. | (1) full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. | (2) card only | (3) results may vary based on host device, app Type and other factors. | (5) download and installation required. | (6) based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (AVG. File 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. | (7) approximations; results and full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. Compatible with microSDHC and micro SDXC supporting host devices.

Ideal for Android Smartphones and Tablets, and MIL Cameras

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes; Actual user storage less) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; Results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader; Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

Load apps faster with A1 rated performance (A1 Performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS; Based on internal testing; Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors)

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors)

SanDisk memory zone app for easy file management (Download and installation required)

10 year limited manufacturer warranty

