SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card (SDSDXXG-256G-GN4IN)



Price: $149.99

(as of Aug 17,2020 05:57:17 UTC – Details)



Our SD UHS-I memory card delivers maximum speed for performance, reliability, and uncompromising image and 4K UHD video) quality from your DSLR, advanced digital or HD video camera. Transfer speeds up to 95 MB/s* move your data Fast for efficient post-production workflow. SanDisk products are constructed to the highest standards and rigorously tested. You can be confident in the outstanding quality, performance and reliability of every SanDisk product. |*Up to 95MB/s read speed. Write speed up to 90MB/s. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device. 1MB = 1, 000, 000 bytes. X = 150KB/sec. | (1)full HD (1920×1080) and 4K UHD (3840×2160) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. | (2)uhs speed Class 3 designates a performance option Designed to support 4K UHD video recording with enabled UHS host devices. Uhs video Speed Class 30 (V30), sustained video capture rate of 30MB/s, designates a performance option Designed to support real-time video recording with UHS enabled host devices.

Ideal for professionals looking to maximize post-production workflow

Read speeds of up to 95MB/s; write speeds of up to 90MB/s

UHS speed Class 3 (U3) and UHS video speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD video

Shock-proof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and x-ray-proof.Dimension 0.94 x 1.25 x 0.08 inches (24 mm x 32 mm x 2.1 mm)

Lifetime limited Warranty