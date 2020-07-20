Sandisk 16GB (10 Pack) SD Card Bundle SDHC Class 4 Flash Memory | Model SDSDB-016G-B35



Price: $45.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 03:34:41 UTC – Details)



SanDisk SDHC memory cards are great choices to capture and store your favorite pictures and videos on standard point and shoot cameras. SanDisk SDHC memory cards are compatible with cameras, laptops, tablets, and other devices that support the SDHC formats, and are capable of recording hours of HD1 video (720p).

BUNDLE OF 10 SD CARDS, 16GB EACH IN RETAIL PACKAGING

Write-able label for easy identification and organization

Video Speed rating of class 4 (720p) for HD video; 8GB – 64GB capacities

SDHC cards are fully compatible with all SDHC-compliant devices

Designed to withstand the toughest conditions, SanDisk SDHC memory cards are waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof