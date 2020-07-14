SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card – 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card – SDSDUNR-128G-GN6IN



Price: $22.99 - $20.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 23:20:06 UTC – Details)



Take better pictures and Full HD videos(2) with your compact to mid-range point-and-shoot cameras and camcorders. With SanDisk Ultra UHS-I cards, you’ll benefit from faster downloads, high capacity and better performance to capture and store 32GB to 256GB(1) of high-quality pictures and Full HD video(2). Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds of up to 100MB/s* [64GB-256GB; 90MB/s* for 32GB] to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer. SanDisk Ultra UHS-I cards(5) are water-proof, temperature-proof, X-ray proof, shockproof(4), compatible with SDHC and SDXC digital devices, and come with a 10-year limited warranty(3). | Note: Not all devices support SDXC memory card formats. Check with your device manufacturer for more details. | *Up to 100MB/s*[64GB-256GB; 90MB/s* for 32GB] read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1)1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | (2)Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. | (3) See official SanDisk website for more details regarding warranty in your region. | (4)Card only. See product packaging and official SanDisk website for additional information and limitations. | (5)UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) designates a performance option designed to support real time video recording with UHS enabled host devices. See official SanDisk website for additional information and limitations. | SanDisk, the SanDisk logo, and SanDisk Ultra are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. The SD, SDHC, and SDXC marks and logos are trademarks of SD-3C, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. | Copyright 2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Fast for better pictures and Full HD video(2) | (2)Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors

Great choice for compact to mid-range point-and-shoot cameras

From 32GB to 256GB(1) to store tons of pictures and even more Full HD video(2) | (1)1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes Actual user storage less

Exceptional video recording performance with UHS Speed Class 1 (U1)(5) and Class 10 rating for Full HD video (1080p)(2) | (5)UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) designates a performance option to support real time video recording with UHS enabled host devices

Quick transfer speeds up to 100MB/s* | *Up to 100MB/s[64GB-256GB; 90MB/s for 32GB] read speed; write speed lower Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions, and other factors 1MB=1,000,000 bytes

10-Year Manufacturer Warranty(3) | (3)See official SanDisk website for more details regarding warranty in your region