SanDisk 128GB Ultra Micro SDXC Class 10 Memory Card Bundle Works with Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″, Tab A 7.0″ (2016) Tab S3 9.7 Tablet, Phone Storage Bundle with 1 Everything But Stromboli Card Reader



Price: $21.46

(as of Jul 27,2020 23:53:46 UTC – Details)



SanDisk Ultra SDHC and SDXC cards are a great choice for Android powered cell phones and other smartphones and tablets. With SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I cards you’ll benefit from faster downloads, higher capacity, and better performance to capture and store high quality pictures and Full HD video. Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer. With Class 10 video ratings you’ll be ready to capture high quality Full HD video (1080p). SanDisk Ultra microSDHC and microSDXC UHS-I cards are water proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof and shock proof. For all reasons why smartphone photographers worldwide trust SanDisk to keep their memories safe. Model number SDSQUAR-128G-GN6MN compatible with Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A (2018), Tab A 10.5” Inch, Tab S4 10.5, Tab Active 2, Tab A 8.0 (2017), Tab S3 9.7, Tab A 10.1 (2016), Tab A 7.0 (2016), Tab E 8.0, Tab S2 9.7, Tab S2 8.0, Tab E 9.6, Tab A 8.0, Tab A 9.7, Tab 3 V, Tab S 10.5, Tab S 8.4, Tab Pro 8.4, Book 12, Book 10.6, Book2, Note Pro 12.2, View. Bundle includes (1) 128GB SanDisk microSD card (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Multi Slot Card Reader

Bundle includes (1) 128GB microSD card and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Multi-Slot Card Reader – Includes SD, Micro SD (TF), M2, and MS slots for easy transfer

Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″, Tab A 7.0″ (2016), Tab S3 9.7″ Tablets & Phones

Read speeds up to 100mb/s; rated A1 for app performance and UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof

Ideal for Android-based tablets and smartphones for more expandable storage