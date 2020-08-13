SanDisk 128GB SDXC SD Ultra Memory Card Works with FujiFilm FinePix XP120, XP130, XP140 Underwater Digital Camera (SDSDUNR-128G-GN6IN) Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli Card Reader



Price: $24.47

(as of Aug 13,2020 04:32:52 UTC – Details)



Twice as fast as ordinary SDHC and SDXC cards to take better pictures and Full HD videos with your compact to mid-range point and shoot cameras and camcorders. With SanDisk Ultra UHS-I cards you’ll benefit from faster downloads, high capacity, and better performance to capture and store high quality pictures and Full HD video. Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds of up to 100MB/s to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer. SanDisk Ultra UHS-I cards are water proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, shock proof, compatible with SDHC and SDXC digital devices, and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Also compatible with Fujifilm FinePix XP150, XP50, XP200, XP60, XP70, XP80, XP90, XP120, XP130, XP140, X100, X100S, X100T, X100F, XF10. Bundle includes (1) SanDisk 128GB Ultra 100MB per second Memory Card and (1) Everything But Stromboli Multi-Slot Card Reader.

Bundle includes (1) SanDisk 128GB Ultra 100MB per second Memory Card and (1) Everything But Stromboli Multi Slot Card Reader – Includes SD, Micro SD, M2, and MS slots for easy transfer

Memory Card compatible with Fujifilm XP Cameras including FinePix XP120, XP130, XP140 Digital Underwater Cameras and many other Fuji Film Cameras

Waterproof, temperature-proof, X-ray proof, magnet-proof, shockproof

Quick transfer speeds up to 100MB/s – Twice as fast as ordinary SanDisk Ultra cards, allowing you to take pictures and transfer files quickly

Class 10 – Great choice for compact to mid-range point and shoot compact cameras