SanDisk 128GB SDXC Extreme Pro Memory Card Bundle Works with Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera (ILCE-6000) 4K V30 (SDSDXXY-128G-GN4IN) Plus (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Combo Card Reader



Price: $47.08 - $44.81

(as of Aug 29,2020 08:10:00 UTC – Details)



The SD Extreme Pro memory card delivers fast speed for great reliability and performance with clear image and 4k UHD video recording, speeds up to 170 MB/s so moving your data is fast and efficient for all your post-production needs. Water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof. Bundle includes (1) SD Extreme Pro memory card and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Combo Card Reader.

Bundle includes (1) SD Extreme Pro memory card and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) Combo Card Reader.

The card of choice for professionals who need efficiency and speed in post-production

Compatible with Sony Alpha a6000, a5000, a5100, a6300, a6500 Mirrorless Cameras

Can read speeds of up to 170MB/s speed. Write speeds of up to 90MB/s

UHS speed Class 3 (U3) and video speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD video