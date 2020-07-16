SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch – SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN



Price: $34.99 - $27.83

(as of Jul 16,2020 05:51:29 UTC – Details)



With incredible speed, the officially licensed SanDisk microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch lets you add up to [64/128/256GB]* of space to your system. Spend less time waiting and more time gaming with read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s(1) and 90MB/s(1) respectively. Perfect for keeping your favorite games in one place. Backed by a lifetime limited warranty,(2) so you’re ready for the long haul. | *1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | (1)128-256GB: Up to 100MB/s read speed; up to 90MB/s write speed. 64GB: Up to 100MB/s read speed; up to 60MB/s write speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB = 1,000,000 bytes. | (2)30 year warranty in Germany, Canada, and regions not recognizing lifetime warranty.

Incredible speeds in a microSD card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems

Spend less time waiting and more time playing with read speeds up to 100MB/s(1) and write speeds up to 90MB/s(1).

Instantly add up to 128GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Store your downloaded games, screenshots and video captures in one place so you can travel light.

Lifetime limited warranty(2)