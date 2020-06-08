Earlier this year, as countries enforced strict social-distancing rules to slow the spread of coronavirus, Nicaragua’s Sandinista rulers organized a string of pro-government rallies and marches under the banner “Love Walk in the Time of Covid-19”.

Among people who joined some of those crowds in Managua was Dr Félix Bravo, a health care provider in the country’s public health system, whose loyalty to the Nicaraguan government apparently outweighed the World Health Organization’s warnings against large gatherings.

A month . 5 later, Bravo was dead.

Officially, his death was due to “atypical pneumonia” – a diagnosis which Nicaraguan health practitioners and epidemiologists say is routinely employed by the country’s authorities to hide the country’s Covid-19 death toll.

President Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, insist that Nicaragua has up to now avoided community spread of the virus, and seen only a handful of deaths from the pandemic.

But previously month the herpes virus appears to have reached the inner circle of the country’s political elite: at the very least 20 prominent Sandinistas – including ministers, members of the national assembly, senior advisers and a police commander – have died after displaying symptoms typical of Covid-19.

Several of the dead stand accused of playing an integral role in the repression of a well known uprising from the Sandinista government in 2018, in which significantly more than 300 everyone was killed.

Some had openly dismissed the threat posed by the pandemic. In March, Edwin Castro and Wilfredo Navarro, two Sandinista deputies in the national assembly, were caught on camera, mocking other legislators who entered the chamber wearing face masks.

Not longer after, Castro was taken to hospital for 14 days with coronavirus symptoms, and contains not been seen in public since. Meanwhile Navarro’s cousin and parliamentary aide, Roberto Moreira, has died of Covid-19.









Gravediggers carry a coffin during a funeral at the Jardines del Recuerdo Cemetery in Managua on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Inti Ocón/AFP/Getty Images



Nicaragua’s health ministry says the country has 1,118 confirmed coronavirus cases and 46 deaths, but independent estimates say the figure is closer to 4,000 cases, with at the very least 980 deaths.

Last Monday, significantly more than 30 local medical associations called for a “national lockdown” of three or four weeks, warning within an open letter that: “The exponential increase of Covid-19 cases has caused the collapse of the public and private health systems.”

The overnight, Murillo named seven officials and senior Sandinistas who had died – or as she put it, “journeyed to another plane of life”.

“What remains is their legacy, their bravery and above all, the love with which they served the Nicaraguan people at every moment,” she said.

Among the dead were two senior Sandinista figures The telecoms minister, Orlando Castillo, was sanctioned by the united states last year for “silencing independent media” after journalists were beaten, harassed and arrested in the wake of the civil revolt.

Also on the list was Orlando Noguero, mayor of Masaya, who light emitting diode troops and hooded paramilitaries in a brutal counter-attack against mortar-wielding rebels who held the town for months during the uprising.

Murillo did not mention any reason behind death in her eulogy for the dead officials, but medical sources told the Guardian that Castillo and Noguera both died in hospital wards that have been dedicated to patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

Noguera was swiftly buried in Masaya at private ceremony by which the gravediggers wore PPE – following a pattern of “express burials” in which coronavirus victims are interred behind closed doors.

The deaths of senior Sandinista figures are personal tragedies because of their families, however, many opposition activists see them as some sort of “divine justice”.

Other victims named by Murillo were Olivio Hernández Salguera, the national police’s public security chief who helped lead the crackdown on opposition protesters, and the union boss and deputy Rita Fletes, who once described herself as “Daniel Ortega’s daughter”.

As Noguera was laid to rest, opposition activists in Masaya lit rockets and firecrackers to celebrate the death of a guy they accused of masterminding the crackdown on their city. “Covid-19 delivered the justice that all my brothers who were murdered in 2018 never saw,” said one local.