Sanders rips Trump for opposing Postal Service funding: ‘He’s going to do everything he can to suppress the vote’

Trump had admitted earlier in the day that he opposes the extra financing in a coronavirus relief costs due to the fact that he does not desire to see it utilized for mail-in ballot thisNovember In a night press conference, he stated would not ban an expense which contains the financing, however continued to claim without proof that mail-in ballot would lead to prevalent scams.

“What this is about is not complicated. Trump may be crazy, but he’s not stupid. And he looks at polling. He is behind. And I think what he and his friends believe (is) that if they can suppress the vote — make it harder for people to vote — they have a better chance to win the election,” Sanders informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.”

If you think in democracy, he included, “you do not support a President who is literally trying to destroy the Postal Service because he does not want people in the middle of a pandemic to vote.”

Sanders’ retort comes the exact same day Trump straight connected USPS financing to mail-in ballot throughout an interview on Fox News, fueling claims that he is attempting to control the postal system for political gain.

Trump particularly stated that if USPS does not get the extra $25 billion financing demand that Democrats consisted of in the continuous stimulus settlements, then he thinks the post workplace will not be able to manage the increase of mail-in tallies in the upcoming election. “They desire three-and-a-half billion dollars for something that’ll end up to be deceptive. That’s election cash, …

