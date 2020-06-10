Sanders, AOC back Kentucky progressive, look to spoil centrist Dem’s gains against McConnell

“As Louisville has become an epicenter of national tragedy and protests due to the police murders of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, Charles has shown leadership by showing up on the frontlines,” Sanders wrote in a press release, in accordance to the Courier Journal of Louisville. “He was an endorser of our campaign for president and helps progressive insurance policies akin to legal justice reform, Medicare for All and getting massive cash out of politics.”

Ocasio-Cortez mentioned Booker would make the Senate “a better place.”

“I’m proud to endorse him. Let’s go,” she added.

Booker, who will compete against McGrath within the Democratic main June 23 for the appropriate to face McConnell in November, helps Medicare for All and common primary earnings, is operating to the left of McGrath, a former U.S. Marine Corps pilot who has positioned herself as a reasonable in a state that presidential candidate Donald Trump received by 30 factors in 2016.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate because, in this crisis, Kentucky needs a real Democrat to take on Mitch McConnell,” Booker, in his first statewide TV advert, mentioned this week, in accordance to the Lexington Herald Leader. “Someone who will fight to guarantee health care and living wages for all, and not help Trump just get his way.”

In the identical advert, Booker additionally calls McGrath a pro-Trump Democrat.

McConnell, 78, is Kentucky’s longest-serving U.S. senator, having held his seat since January 1985. His marketing campaign responded Tuesday to information of the Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez endorsements of Booker.

“Amy McGrath has been running an inauthentic, extreme campaign for nearly a year, and she is still unattractive to Democratic voters,” McConnell marketing campaign supervisor Kevin Golden instructed The Courier Journal, nonetheless seemingly extra involved with McGrath than Booker. “It’s not surprising that Democrats are already looking for a replacement.”

Booker has raised $700,000 simply in June and greater than $315,000 within the first three months of the 12 months, however McGrath, who’s backed by the Democratic National Committee, raised almost $13 million within the first quarter of the 12 months.

“Amy McGrath spent over 20 years serving her country and doing what’s right above partisan politics and that’s what she will do for Kentucky,” McGrath spokesperson Terry Sebastian instructed the Herald Leader. “Working families want to hear solutions not partisan rhetoric. That’s one of the many things that makes her different from Mitch McConnell.”

Booker can also be backed by 16 House Democrats in Kentucky’s Legislature.

McGrath has a one-point lead over McConnell in a brand new RMG Research ballot performed over May 21-24.