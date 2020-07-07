Sand artist who created giant masterpieces in Britain dies of heart attack while swimming in sea

A sand artist from Wales died after putting up with a heart attack in the sea near a beach that he loved in Cornwall the other day.

Father-of-two Marc Treanor, 57, created large artworks from sand and often used beaches and shorelines to exhibit off his masterpieces.

Mr Treanor, who lived in Pembrokeshire with his partner Rachel and his two children, suffered a cardiac arrest while swimming in Tintagel beach in Cornwall.

Marc Treanor, 57, (pictured) a sand artist from Pembrokeshire, died after putting up with a cardiac arrest at a beach in Cornwall on Thursday

Mr Treavon was known for creating large artworks using only sand and used beaches and large shorelines to show off his work

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said: ‘Police were notified [on Thursday, July 2] at around 8.45am to reports of a problem of welfare of an individual on Tintagel beach.

‘A male casualty was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. The man, who was in his 50s, has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

‘Officers are not currently treating the incident as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

Mr Treanor began sand drawing after playing around on a family holiday in Cornwall and started of by creating simple crop circles.

His abilities developed and began creating more complex designs, including a David Bowie art tribute following the singer’s death in 2016.

He was then commissioned to do sand works for marriage proposals, birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

The artists also took just two hours to produce a 120ft high artwork of the statue of 6th century saint Caranog in 2018.

Speaking about this particular work, Mr Treanor added: ‘I found the stained glass window in the church and thought it was a lovely image to recreate.

Mr Treanor died in the sea near Tintagel beach in Cornwall, a place where he loved to spend time together with his family

He began his career in sand artistry by playing around with his family on christmas. He then created crop circles (pictured) to help improve

‘So I began at midday and finished at around two, meaning there was around three hours until finished product got washed away by the tide.

‘The unexpected heatwave managed to get slightly harder for me to work as the sand is really dry – it’s not normally a problem in Wales!

‘I frequently take photos of might work but I like the lack of permanence the pieces have. It’s for individuals to enjoy in the moment, and so they can react however they’d like to.’

Mr Treanor was known as a ‘wonderful friend’ and a pleasure to work and collaborate with. He results in his partner Rachel and two children

Tributes have poured in to keep in mind the sand artist’s life, with good friend Andy Desmond describing him as a ‘wonderful friend’.

Green Campaign Group Pembrokeshire Eco Champions, who Mr Desmond created a bit of benefit during his career, said: ‘Today we learned of the huge loss of our wonderful friend, sand artist Marc Treanor.

‘Rest well mate. It was a fantastic pleasure once you know and collaborating with you x’