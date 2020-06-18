Sanctions and measures without deprivation of liberty increasingly used in Europe, new survey shows – Panorama

European states are increasingly resorting to sanctions and measures which keep offenders in town without deprivation of liberty, according to the 2019 SPACE II annual survey, carried out for the Council of Europe (CoE) by the University of Lausanne.

On 31 January 2019 there were around 2 million people in Europe susceptible to these alternatives to imprisonment such as electronic monitoring, community service, home arrest, treatments, semi-liberty or conditional release. From 2018 to 2019, the probation population grew by 7.9%, from 1,547,572 to at least one,699,676 people in the 28 probation agencies that provided this data for both years, whilst their over all probation citizenry rate grew from 137.8 to 139.6 probationers per 100,000 inhabitants, CoE reports.

The report ranks Armenia among those countries where the number of probationers, as well as the probation population increased from January 31, 2018 to January 31, 2019, by 19.3% from 5,234 to 6,242.

The SPACE II survey was published as well as a special SPACE I report on Prisoners in Europe in Pandemic Times. This report includes an assessment of the short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on European prison populations up to 15 April 2020, a period which roughly coincides with the initial month of lockdown.

Twenty out of 43 prison administrations reported having released inmates to avoid the spread of COVID-19, applying various measures such as for example amnesties, early and provisional releases and other alternatives to deprivation of liberty. On average, these 43 administrations released 5% of their citizenry (over 118,000 inmates).

Excluding countries with significantly less than 500,000 inhabitants, those that released the greatest proportions of prisoners were Turkey (35%; 102,944 inmates), Cyprus (16%; 121), Slovenia (16%; 230), Portugal (15%; 1,874), Norway (13%; 401), Ireland (12%; 476), Italy (9.4%; 5,739) and Spain (7.4%; 4,356). France released 14% of its prison population (10,188 inmates) but this consists of all releases (for example those of inmates coming to the end of their prison sentence) and not only those related to measures to prevent COVID-19. Including these persons would lead to over 128,000 inmates released in Europe since the beginning of the pandemic.