Sanction Israel over West Bank annexations – Middle East Monitor

Israel should face penalties if it annexes land within the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh mentioned on Tuesday, pointing to potential European sanctions, stories Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to increase sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley within the West Bank, territory Israel took within the 1967 Middle East struggle and which Palestinians look for a state.

Netanyahu’s new authorities is because of start discussing the de facto annexation on July 1, however it’s unclear whether or not Israel’s fundamental ally, the United States, would greenlight the step.

The Palestinians have rejected US President Donald Trump’s peace blueprint, introduced in January, below which a lot of the settlements Israel constructed can be included into “contiguous Israeli territory”.

At a information convention, Shtayyeh mentioned annexation would kill any risk of peace with Israel and erode “the Palestinian, regional and international consensus” on a two-state resolution. He mentioned:

[Israel must now] really feel the warmth of worldwide stress.

European states, Shtayyeh mentioned, have been debating “sanctions on Israel and freezing association agreements, as well as cancelling some research programmes” and “recognising Palestine” as a state within the West Bank and Gaza.

Most nations view Israel’s settlements on occupied Palestinian land as unlawful. Israel disputes this. Palestinians now train restricted self-rule in components of the West Bank whereas Hamas guidelines the besieged Gaza Strip.

But Shtayyeh mentioned the 27-nation European Union’s consensus decision-making was “a bit complicated”, and one or two nations weren’t in step with others on the problem.

An EU spokesman in Jerusalem declined touch upon Shtayyeh’s remarks however pointed to an earlier assertion from EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell which mentioned that annexation, “if implemented, could not pass unchallenged”.

Shtayyeh mentioned the Palestinians submitted a four-and-a-half web page counter-proposal to Trump’s plan to the Quartet of Middle East mediators – the United States, Russia, the European Union and United Nations.

The proposal included a demilitarised Palestinian state with “minor border modification wherever it is needed” and exchanges of land equal “in size and volume and in value – one to one”, Shtayyeh added.

The Palestinians have declared agreements with Israel void in protest towards annexation. Shtayyeh mentioned his authorities’s rejection of taxes collected by Israel on its behalf meant salaries wouldn’t be paid to some 130,000 public employees.

