Sanchez doubtful for Europa League semi-final as Inter confirm hamstring injury

Alexis Sanchez is an injury doubt for Inter’s Europa League semi-final versus Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday after the Serie A side verified he has a hamstring pressure.

The Chilean, who just recently finished an irreversible transfer to Inter from Manchester United, got the injury in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

Sanchez began for Lautaro Martinez in the 64 th minute and saw out the staying 90 minutes regardless of having treatment on his right hamstring.

On Wednesday, a declaration from Inter read: “Alexis Sanchez went through medical tests today in Duisburg after suffering an injury throughout our match versus Bayer Leverkusen.

“The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days.”

Sanchez has actually contributed 4 objectives and 11 helps in 31 looks for Inter this season, however they are accustomed to standing firm without him.

He didn’t function in the last 3 months of 2019 after getting an ankle injury, and he began on the bench in both of his side’s current European video games versus Leverkusen and Getafe.

