San Leandro curfew to remain for rest of the week

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) The city of San Leandro said a mandatory time limitation will stay in actuality for seven days in the wake of being set up Sunday as a result of common agitation and plundering over the killing of a dark man by Minneapolis police a week ago.

Residents are approached to remain inside each night from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day until at any rate June 8 except if the request is canceled sooner.

Special cases to the check-in time are specialists on call, medicinal services suppliers, people seeing earnest clinical consideration, people going to and from work, people who are unsheltered, and people from the media, police said.

San Leandro police said many organizations in their city were affected by plundering Sunday night.

Police urge organizations to take stock of losses preceding calling the Police Department or recording a report online. People can call the San Leandro police dispatch line at (510) 577-2730, ext. 1, and should possibly call 911 if there is a crisis.

The online revealing site for San Leandro police can be found here.