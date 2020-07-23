San Juan airport brawl as drunk woman refuses to leave plane

Video footage caught the moment a brawl broke out in a terminal building in San Juan’s international Airport in Puerto Rico Monday, following a drunk woman’s refusal to disembark from a Philadelphia-bound flight.

The chaos at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport ended when cops intervened to help a female passenger who was being kicked on the ground.

What set off the melee stemmed from a heated exchange that took place aboard a Philadelphia-bound Spirit Airlines jet, which had to be brought back to its gate just moments before takeoff.

The airliner was forced to return to its gate after two passengers traveling together got into a heated argument.

The plane also had to be returned because a third passenger, not involved in the argument, suffered a panic attack, an airport spokesperson told El Nuevo Dia.

It was not clear if one of those people was a drunk passenger mentioned by the pilot in footage taken on board the flight.

The footage reveals the moment the pilot comes on the announcement system and explains that a woman had become intoxicated, the New York Post reported.

‘This is the captain speaking. We have an intoxicated woman in the back of the aircraft that is refusing to get off the aircraft,’ the pilot is heard saying.

‘If she doesn’t get off the aircraft, we’re all going to have to get off the aircraft,’ he warned all passengers.

Passengers are heard decrying, ‘No!’ at the captain’s announcement.

He then directs his comments to the unruly passenger by alerting her that ‘We’ve called the police and they’re on their way.’

The plane was returned to the gate after another passenger became ill, forcing the captain to return the airplane back to the gate, a spokesperson told El Nuevo Dia . Pictured is the Luis Munos Marin International Airport in San Juan

‘She need to get off right now. We want to go home,’ a woman is heard shouting in the video footage.

‘Sorry, I’ve had a long day,’ the woman added, as a flight attendant advised all passengers to remain seated with their seat belts on.

A Spirit spokesperson told El Nuevo Dia that two passengers traveling together and having an argument were to blame for raising tensions on the aircraft.

The spokesperson denied reports that said the plane was returned to the gate because a passenger had the coronavirus.

Other local reports indicated that the person who initially got upset on the flight and a second person who came to their defense were from Philadelphia, the New York Post reported.