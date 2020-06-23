San Jose Woman Purposely Coughs on Baby, Wanted by Cops



A Bay Area girl took out her social distancing frustration on a child — coughing and spitting into the child’s stroller … all as a result of she felt the mom and little one have been too shut.

This sickening incident went down in San Jose, CA — the place an older white girl was seen getting into a Yogurtland store final Friday … and was quickly adopted by a mom and her 1-year-old boy, who was in his stroller.

At one level, and seemingly out of nowhere, the older girl approached the mom and and began coughing proper onto the child. The mom instantly tried to cowl up her son.

Goes with out saying … that is straight-up not protected, and about as imply as you may get.

The girl walked out of the constructing as if nothing occurred in any respect, however one thing prison undoubtedly DID occur … so say cops. San Jose PD says it is on the lookout for the cougher, and are asking for the general public’s assist to determine her.