San Jose officer seen in video kicking, dragging woman in McDonald’s parking lot placed on desk duty

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia stated Friday that an internal evaluation of the occurrence was currently underway when the video appeared on social networks, the San Jose Mercury News reported. The officer, who wasn’t determined, was placed on administrative leave.

“I understand the scrutiny we are going to receive when these type of videos go viral,” he stated, according to the paper. “We’re not going to run away from it. But what you’re seeing is a small clip of a larger situation.”

Garcia stated the lorry avoided officers on July 18 and July 22 when officers attempted to stop it. The very first tried stop was for an ended registration.

The paper reported the video, which lasts a minute, starts with the officer appearing to dart towards the woman and kicking her in the side, sending her face-down onto the pavement. He then handcuffs her.

The video footage then reveals the officer dragging the woman numerous feet by the wrists throughout the ground towards an unmarked authorities SUV and ends with the woman leaning, upright, versus the lorry, hands behind her back, according to the paper.

The video was shot by Josh Gil, of San Jose, the paper reported.

Police determined the woman seen in the video as Guadalupe Esperanza Marin, 39, San Jose Spotlight reported. She was apprehended for driving on a suspended license, belongings of stuff, and withstanding arrest.

She was with another woman and 2 kids when her cars and truck was stopped, according to the news outlet, which likewise reported that Gil was a food shipment chauffeur.