It is too early to talk about additional water intake from this, because such a need mainly arises during a drought. However, in the absence of drought last year (at least officially no drought was reported), additional water intake was carried out, environmentalist Inga Zarafyan told Aysor.am, referring to former RA Deputy Minister of Agriculture Garnik Petrosyan’s statement that the water shortage in Sjan is about 300 million cubic meters. The water level has decreased by 25 centimeters compared to the previous year.

According to the environmentalist, the water intake from Lake Sanaa for irrigation is provided by the Sana-Hrazdan hydroelectric power plant.

“No matter how much water is taken from Sjan, it is known that there is about 70% loss, mainly due to the very bad condition of the irrigation network. But that at the expense of all that volume, electricity is produced in the San Hrazdan hydro cascade, it is unequivocal, և the more water there is, the more electricity will be produced, the more profit will be made.

From this it becomes clear that the San-Hrazdan hydro cascade is an interested party in increasing the volume of water intake from the lake. “Moreover, the hydro cascade does not care whether the water is clean or not, whether it is enough for irrigation or not,” said Inga Zarafyan.

The ecologist reminded that in recent years additional water intake from the lake has already been done in case of a negative balance, which is prohibited.

“It is forbidden because Lake Sanaa is a very vulnerable, delicate ecosystem, an object of strategic importance. not a resource, but, I repeat, an object. The negative balance for such a system can simply have a very serious impact on the stability of the lake. The ecosystem must be stable, while when the level of the lake is constantly fluctuating, it is very bad.

The law on Lake Sanaa does not just say that the level of the lake should gradually increase. “It is so that the lake does not swamp, which we have a vivid example of in the last three years, with poisonous algae,” said Inga Zarafyan.

The ecologist stressed that the poisonous algae do not disappear with time, but simply “sit down”, and at the same time with the beginning of the life cycle, they spread again in Lake Shana.

“It is already the third year that we can not get rid of those algae. This means that the ecosystem is seriously disturbed, չկա there is no other way out of the situation than to raise the level of the lake. Only in case of increasing water volumes will we be able to rid the lake of various pollutions.

In general, the flowering of algae is due to the presence of large amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus in the water. We must fill Lake Sanaa with clean water so that the influencing factors cease to exist. And we do not do that.

“Moreover, how many times has an application for additional water intake been submitted from Lake Sanaa, in fact, in violation of the law,” our interlocutor said.

It should be reminded that 170 million cubic meters of water will be released from Sjan for irrigation this year.