San Francisco’s camp sites for homeless spark debate amid Covid-19 outbreak

Frustrated enterprise house owners and residents alike, already beneath huge stress from the financial shutdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, have discovered their persistence examined as tents spring up in doorways and human waste turns into an ever-present concern in elements of town.

Facing authorized motion from some residents, San Francisco lately opened its first “Safe Sleeping Site” within the shadow of City Hall, offering a supervised and bodily distanced space the place unsheltered residents can legally camp in tents. A second designated website has additionally been chosen and is anticipated to open quickly.

With the added risks of a virus spreading unchecked by town’s shelters, officers have been pressured to scale back capability out of a must create bodily distancing, leaving many with nowhere else to go however on the road. And whereas town has additionally secured greater than 2,000 resort rooms to deal with the unsheltered, the hassle to craft a extra long-term resolution has opened a brand new battle amongst these tasked with fixing the issue.

“It’s already been really, really hard. This has been our reality for many years and this is just making everything more challenging,” stated Kelly Cutler of the Coalition on Homelessness, an advocacy group.

City’s residents annoyed Some of town’s residents, nevertheless, are more and more disturbed by what they’re seeing on the streets. “It’s unsafe. It’s unsanitary. Whatever is going on here, it’s inhumane,” stated Mike Abuyashi, proprietor of an auto store within the metropolis’s Tenderloin district. “It’s like, you know, you come to work and you want to focus on what you’re here for. Then you have all the craziness going on.” An emergency ordinance proposed earlier this month that might require the San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department to submit a listing of metropolis properties to probably host sanctioned homeless tent encampments, was met with fervent opposition. Opening up town’s parks, together with parking heaps and different vacant area, for momentary shelter would assist tackle the pressing want for area, stated metropolis Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer. The parks division oversees 11% of city-owned land, in line with Fewer, who famous that different cities throughout the West, together with Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Eugene, Oregon, have additionally adopted the idea of secure sleeping sites. ‘Safe sleeping villages’ met with opposition Many San Francisco residents, nevertheless, submitted letters of opposition, and the proposal was met with pushback by Senator and former San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein, who wrote a letter to Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee on May four arguing that there are various different appropriate alternate options for housing the burgeoning homeless inhabitants. “San Francisco has numerous options to deal with the critical shortage of safe shelter: continuing the Mayor’s hotel program, enforcing social distancing and healthy conduct in group housing and shelters, and expanding the RV programs and temporary shelters,” Feinstein stated. “This could include tents on unused parking lots and closed schoolyards, as well as public facilities such as the Cow Palace and Port property. These locations are available, have utilities, and can be more easily restored to original uses than can park lands.” But the mayor’s workplace pushed again on Feinstein’s concept, citing considerations concerning the virus spreading by town’s unsheltered inhabitants. “Due to Covid-19, many of the ways that the City normally helps people out of homelessness have had to be severely scaled back. Our shelter capacity has had to be reduced by 76% to allow for physically distancing, and as a result we are seeing an increase in tents on the street,” stated Andy Lynch, a spokesman for Mayor London Breed. “We’ve announced two safe sleeping villages as an interim way to provide safety, sanitation, and services to people in these encampments and we’re continuing to look for additional sites that could work. This does not require legislation from the Board of Supervisors.” Fewer’s proposal was finally tabled this week after town parks division indicated it might work with actual property officers to supply a listing of potential encampment sites — which may prolong past the borders of town’s parks — by June 2. “It is time San Francisco looked for a long-term solution to this problem,” Fewer stated. Cutler, from the homelessness coalition, agreed. “What I am seeing that’s different are more tents, and it’s what the city calls ‘visible homelessness,’ and visible homelessness is not the issue,” she stated. “The issue is that people don’t have access to alternatives. There are no alternatives.”

