San Francisco transit agency to no longer transport police to George Floyd protests

But this week, the agency mentioned it needed to be “agents of change.”

Along with no longer conveying officers to “anti-police brutality protests,” SFMTA mentioned in an announcement posted on Twitter, it plans to “advance our agency-wide implicit bias training and other equity trainings that provide us with personal/professional tools to address the agency’s and our own bias to ensure that all are heard and included in our future.”

“We’ve been engaged in conversations with our workers, and that has given us the chance to replicate on what we are able to do to assist our workers and black and brown neighborhood, and switch phrases into motion,” SFMTA spokesperson, Erica Kato, mentioned.

Protests sparked in San Francisco and different cities throughout the nation after the demise of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd was a black man who died whereas in police custody after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes.

Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA’s director of transportation, thanked workers and riders for beginning “100s” of conversations “about undoing the deep structural racism at root of all transport depts. We have a lot of work to do.”