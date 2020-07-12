San Francisco tech CEO behind racist tirade at Asian family resigns

The British CEO who had been caught on video hurling racist abuse at an Asian family at a California restaurant has resigned and cut all business ties together with his San Francisco-based tech company Solid8.

Michael Lofthouse, 37, explained that he resigned from his position following his racist tirade where he said ‘you f***ing Asian little bit of s**t’ at Jordan Chan and her family celebrating a birthday at Bernardus Lodge and Spa’s Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley on July 4.

He revealed he can enroll in an anti-racist program ‘with immediate effect’.

‘It is by using regret that my initial statement and apology failed to go far enough in addressing my behavior in Carmel last weekend and the steps that I must take. I could confirm that I’ve stepped down from Solid8, terminating all business relationships with immediate effect,’ he said.

Jordan Chan (back left) posted the footage on Instagram. The family were celebrating the birthday of Jenny’s aunt Mari Orosa (back right with Mari’s husband Raymond front right) on July 4 at Bernardus Lodge and Spa’s Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley when Lofthouse attacked them with racist comments

He said he stepped down to prevent ‘dentrimental effect on those people closest to me’ – especially his co-workers at his cloud tech services firm.

‘I have once more begun my journey back again to sobriety and also have enrolled in an anti-racist program with immediate effect,’ Lofthouse said in a statment to Fox News on Saturday.

‘My comments towards the families involved were racist, hurtful and deeply inappropriate. The reactions to what was said have now been deserved and I wholeheartedly acknowledge that I am complicit in a method that enables this behavior and these broken beliefs to exist but I am focused on changing,’ he added.

He pleaded for the Chan and Orosa families to simply accept his apology.

‘To the Chan and Orosa families, Gennica Cochran and the restaurant Bernardus please accept my heartfelt and sincere apologies, I hope that the conversations and awareness that this incident has created can act as a catalyst for necessary change,’ that he said.

‘It is my commitment to you to overcome my issues and start to become part of the solution for the same and compassionate future.’

Restaurant server Gennica Cochran has received over 97,000 in guidelines from three GoFundMe accounts from people around the world who’ve been left heartened after they saw her endure a racially abusive man inside her restaurant. This fundraiser raised over $76,000 alone

Cochran told KGO-TV that the money allows her to pursue yoga teaching. She is also attempting to devise ways to send a few of the money to others in the service industry

This may be the second time Lofthouse has shared an apology to the families after that he slung his vicious comments at them as they were celebrating a birthday.

‘Racist’ boss’s tech firm Lofthouse’s Solid8 is a cloud tech services firm launched in 2017. The company’s offices are based near the financial district of San Francisco, California. Solid8 aims to improve their clients’ pcs and reduce their IT costs by offering network services, infrastructure or business services that store and access data and programs over the Internet rather than a computer hard drive. On its website, the organization, which now offers cyber security advice, boasts of having ’38 years of collective experience’ and says: ‘Our team are decisive problem-solvers, our breadth and depth of experience means we’ve dealt with most situations before – this means we move quickly from analysis to action, working as an agile team for every project, quickly drawing upon talent from across our global network of over 100 leading Cloud Providers.’ Solid8’s CEO is Briton Michael Lofthouse, who in accordance with his now-deleted LinkedIn page, graduated from Newcastle Business School, connected with Northumbria University, in 2005 and emigrated to America in 2010.

But Raymond Orosa, whose wife’s birthday these were out celebrating the day of the incident, says that he doesn’t accept Lofthouse’s apology.

‘I think that he really meant what that he said and what that he did. I don’t believe his words because his actions speak louder compared to words that he say,’ Orosa believed to ABC News.

Orosa said the abuse was ‘full of hate and anger’ but he’s still forgiven him.

Jordan Chan posted video of their ugly encounter with Lofthouse the other day after that he inundated them with derogatory comments as she and her family where celebrating her aunt’s birthday.

‘Trumps gonna f**k you! You f***ers need to leave…f***ing Asian little bit of s***,’ he said.

Restaurant server Gennica Cochran intervened in Lofthouse’s rant, kicking him out and escorting out of the restaurant.

After Lofthouse began to hurl his abuse she shouted, ‘You do not speak with a guest like that, you’ll need to leave now…They are valued guests.’

She’s been hailed an ‘everyday hero’ and has raised over $97,000 in tips from people across the worled commending her upgrading to defend the Chan and Orosa families.

One page set-up to tip Cochran is titled ‘A Big Tip for an Everyday Hero‘, and has already raised $76,800.

Two other GoFundMe accounts have raised an additional $21,000 collectively – and the money remains pouring in.

Even the mother of the British tech CEO has been left ‘totally apalled’ by his behavior, revealing he is been struggling with addiction problems for some time.

‘We are completely devastated and appalled by his behavior,’ Linda Lofthouse, from rural Northumberland, believed to MailOnline.

‘All I wish to say is that we apologise unreservedly to the family and to someone else it has offended.’

Mrs Lofthouse said her son had been struggling with addiction problems and she was distraught at thinking anyone would consider her family racist.

‘We are in a dreadful situation. He is extremely sick – if he’d cancer people would get to know but that he hasn’t, he’s an addiction problem.

‘It’s just disastrous, we’ve been dealing with this for a long time.

Mrs Lofthouse went on to express her other son, Richard, whose wife Susanna is of Asian descent, had contacted the Chan family direct.

She said: ‘We have apologized to the family, my son has had an answer from them and so they understand that we’ve absolutely no get a grip on over what he does. He has massive problems.’