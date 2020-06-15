San Francisco skincare CEO apologizes after viral video shows her scolding man stenciling ‘Black Lives Matter’ on his own property

She said she was devoted to learn from the ability and really wants to apologize to Juanillo personally.

In the video, which includes been retweeted 155,000 times, Alexander asked Juanillo if that he was “defacing private property.”

Juanillo clapped back, “If I did live here, and this was my property, this would be absolutely fine? And, you don’t know if I live here, if this is my property?”

He later said about Alexander, “What she did is polite racism. It’s respectable racism. ‘Respectfully, sir, I don’t think you belong here.'”

Juanillo, who is Filipino, told KGO-TV he believed the woman and her husband accused him of defacing private property because they did not think that he belonged in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood.

He said an officer pulled up several minutes after the encounter and drove away after recognizing Juanillo as a longtime resident.

Brad Gilbertson, one of the owners of the property, took Juanillo’s side.

“She just claimed she knew the owner of the house. She doesn’t know me. I thought she was out of line,” that he said.

Juanillo said Sunday he would be ready to accept talking with Alexander. He said within the last several days neighbors have remaining flowers and notes expressing support, with many adding chalk art to the retaining wall and sidewalk.

“For me this experience has left me feeling vindicated and validated. I imagine that she regrets those couple of minutes,” he said. “Do I believe that her life should be destroyed over this? No. I just hope that she realizes that what she did was racist and she can improve from this incident.”

Makeup subscription service Birchbox dropped Alexander’s company after the incident went viral.

“We have not worked with LAFACE for several years and, as a result of the CEO’s actions today, have officially cut ties with them,” the statement read in part.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.