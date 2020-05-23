San Francisco Pier 45 fire burning

1 / 4 of the pier at Fisherman’s Wharf “has been lost to the flames,” in line with the San Francisco Fire Department PIO.
No accidents have been reported. The pier has been totally evacuated, the division says.
Flames may very well be seen within the early morning darkness in photographs tweeted by Dan Whaley.
The blaze was first reported at 4:17 a.m. native time (7:17 a.m. ET) and has been contained to a bit of the pier.
The Fire Department tweeted a hyperlink to dwell updates.
Officers report the fire induced a partial constructing collapse on the southern a part of the pier, unfold to 2 buildings on the pier and is at risk of spreading to a 3rd, the Fire Department says.
There isn’t any phrase but of a trigger.
Fireboat St. Francis was put in place to guard the historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien ship constructed throughout World War II, and it efficiently saved the ship from harm, stated Jonathan Baxter, the division’s spokesman.
Several fireboats are positioned across the wharf and serving to battle the fire.