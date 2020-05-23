San Francisco Pier 45 fire burning

1 / 4 of the pier at Fisherman’s Wharf “has been lost to the flames,” in line with the San Francisco Fire Department PIO.

No accidents have been reported. The pier has been totally evacuated, the division says.

Flames may very well be seen within the early morning darkness in photographs tweeted by Dan Whaley.

The blaze was first reported at 4:17 a.m. native time (7:17 a.m. ET) and has been contained to a bit of the pier.