San Francisco mayor unveils plan for police reform

“If we’re going to make real significant change, we need to fundamentally change the nature of policing itself,” Breed said in a panel discussion with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and CNN’s Van Jones. “Let’s take this momentum and this opportunity at this moment to push for real change.”

She proposed four priorities to make this happen vision, but here’s the important thing point: San Francisco Police Department officers would stop responding to problems like disputes between neighbors, reports about homeless people and school discipline interventions as part of the plan.

The new reforms would strengthen accountability, address police bias and include plans to demilitarizing the police and promote economic justice, she said.

“We know that a lack of equity in our society overall leads to a lot of the problems that police are being asked to solve,” Breed said. “We are going to keep pushing for additional reforms and continue to find ways to reinvest in communities that have historically been underserved and harmed by systemic racism.” She added that the city has made progress reforming the police department, but there is certainly still significant work to be done. Breed’s words were echoed by Scott. “We understand that it’s necessary for law enforcement to listen to the African American community and embrace courageous changes to address disparate policing practices, and we recognize it will take sacrifice on our part to fulfill the promise of reform,” Scott said. San Francisco has recently banned choke holds and requires officers to intervene in cases of exorbitant force, in accordance with a statement from the mayor’s office. Additionally, San Francisco bans officers from shooting at moving vehicles, requires officers to use the minimum quantity of force necessary, and requires comprehensive reporting when force is used. Breed has directed the police department to write an insurance policy banning the barring the utilization of military-grade weapons against unarmed civilians, like tear gas, bayonets and tanks. This reform effort will focus on transforming the police department’s employing, promotional, teaching, plus disciplinary systems, and redirect money to invest in marginalized communities. The brand new plan suggested by the mayor will develop San Francisco’s ongoing function to meet the factors contained in previous President Barack Obama’s 2015 Task Force on 21st Century Policing

