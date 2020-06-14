San Francisco ‘Karen’ calls the cops on man who wrote Black Lives Matter on his own property

A white make up designer who called the police on a man for writing Black Lives Matter on a wall before his own house is facing backlash from companies who partner with her brand.

Lisa Alexander, who owns LA Face Skincare, was dubbed a ‘Karen’ following a video circulated Friday showing her accusing a man of illegal action for chalking the phrase onto a wall on his San Francisco property.

The man, identified as Jaime Toons, said Alexander lied and said she knew who lived in his home.

Alexander has since deleted all her social media accounts and internet sites and one or more beauty business has cut all ties with her company.

Lisa Alexander, pictured, accused Jaime Toons of defacing private property of a person she knew but he had really only written on the wall of his own San Francisco home

Toons posted the video of his run-in with Alexander to Twitter explaining: ‘A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stenciling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall.

‘”Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t are now living in my own house because she knows the person who lives there,’ he adds.

The video starts with Alexander asking, ‘Is this your property?’ as a white man with her named Robert stands apart as well as films the interaction.

‘I’m requesting if this really is our property?’ she says again.

‘Why have you been asking that?’ Toons responds.

‘Because this is private property, sir,’ the man with Alexander responds. ‘So, are you defacing private property or is this your home? You’re free to express your opinions but not on people’s property.’

Alexander continues to stand before Toons and says, ‘It’s just respect’.

‘Your sign is good. This is just not the way to get it done,’ she adds, discussing the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

As the couple don’t seem to believe that Toons could are now living in the home, he asks, ‘If Used to do live here and this was my property this would be absolutely fine? And you never know easily do live here …’

Alexander interrupts to say ‘we actually do’ know the people that live there.

Toons had chalked Black Lives Matter onto the wall in front of his house

Make up designer Lisa Alexander stopped on the street to approach a man who she believed was writing on private property. Jaime Toons recorded the interaction by which he was berated by Alexander and a white man named Robert while they claimed that he didn’t own his house

Alexander was joined by way of a man named Robert who also recorded the interaction

‘That’s why we’re asking. We know the person who does live here,’ she states. ‘I’m perhaps not disagreeing.’

Toons then suggests that Alexander calls the person who she believes lives there or to contact the police instead.

‘Your options are to call the police if you were to think I’m committing a crime,’ he says.

‘I’ll be more than happy to speak to them.’

The pair continue to argue over who is in the wrong and exchange first names before Alexander walks away and Toons tells her he’d wait there until the cops arrived.

‘And that folks is why Black Lives Matter,’ he says, showing his chalked front wall as the couple leaves and Alexander is visible on her phone.

‘That’s Karen and shes calling the cops which is gong to be really funny because she knows the people who live here “personally”.’

Alexander is seen calling the cops as she walked far from the house

Jaime Toons posted the video to Twitter on Friday and Alexander was identified

He added he managed to outsmart Alexander in the interaction

The man who recorded the video, Jaime Toons, claimed that he cops did not even escape the car when they arrived after constitute designer Lisa Alexander called in the complaint

Toons later added on Twitter that the cops did arrive after Alexander called them but left ‘without even getting outta the car’.

‘Don’t be mad that a POC outsmarted TWO WHITE PEOPLE,’ that he wrote.

‘The discussion went just as I thought it would.

‘Why you think I started recording? So, I could record a pleasant conversation with a racist who wouldn’t believe I lived in a huge old house?’

Alexander has been harshly condemned for her actions but is yet to produce a comment on the video.

Since she was identified with the help of the anonymous beauty collective and Instagram account Estee Laundry, beauty brand Birchbox has said it has severed all ties with the LA Face brand.

‘We never have worked with LAFACE for several years & as a result of the CEO’s actions today have officially cut ties together,’ it said in a statement, according to Metro.

‘We’ve removed their products from our web site & won’t be working with them in the future.’

Alexander is merely the latest in long string of ‘Karens’ to be identified and widely shared on social media this week.

Elsewhere in California, police are searching for a ‘Karen’ who has been linked to three racist incidents that included pushing a female to the ground and hitting her over the head.