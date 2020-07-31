San Francisco 49ers aiming to increase stake in Leeds after Premier League promotion | Football News





Leeds United are headed back for the Premier League

NFL franchise San Francisco 49 ers are aiming to increase their financial investment in Leeds after their promotion to the Premier League.

The 49 ers owners purchased a 10 percent stake in Leeds 2 years back and they are now looking to purchase a bigger share of the club.

Sky Sports News has actually been informed there is no set schedule for talks with Leeds about purchasing an increased stake.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani last month invited additional financial investment from last season’s Super Bowl finalists.

However, he states he wants to stay at the helm of the club for a minimum of another years.

The Italian entrepreneur understands protecting the club’s Premier League status might need more funds than are presently offered.

Radrizzani purchased Leeds from Massimo Cellino in 2017 and the list below year took the club into a “strategic partnership” with the 49 ers, in which the United States franchise would share organisation practices, while likewise acquiring a 10 percent stake.

Asked whether additional outdoors financial investment in the club was likely, Radrizzani stated: “Yes certainly.

“Also due to the fact that sadly … certainly we enjoy, we take pleasure in the great success we have actually attained, however we have actually done it in a specific year that the effect of Covid is striking the club economically.

“So we will need additional investment to be competitive and to continue our project, and maintain the league. So we will need to add on I think.”

Another aspect of the offer that saw 49 ers Enterprises invest in the club, was the business’s president Paraag Marathe signing up with the Leeds board of directors.

Pressed on whether talks had actually happened because Leeds’ promotion over additional financial investment from the 49 ers group, Radrizzani stated: “We have not spoken about that.

“They have actually done a bargain investing in the club with me. Because they see their financial investment currently worth 3.5 times greater in regards to worth than what they putin But certainly they are buddies, an excellent partner.

“And they think, like myself, they could bring more value of the managing of the club in the Premier League than what has been done until now. I expect them to step up and help us more… particularly with stadium, or merchandise, or activities they do very well in the US.”

Despite confessing that outdoors financial investment is needed, Radrizzani is determined that he will be remaining at Elland Road for the foreseeable future.

“Everybody thought that I would sell after I achieved Premier League,” he stated.