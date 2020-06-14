San Bernardino Cops Shoot, Kill Homeless Man Believing He Flashed a Gun

San Bernardino Police gunned down what’s been called a homeless man, who they say waved what may have been a handgun at them … but it’s not clear if that he was actually armed.

The shooting occurred Saturday night at a gas station, where cops were responding to reports of a man brandishing a gun on the premises. When they turned up, cops say the guy was still carrying what appeared to them to be a firearm, and refused to put it down.

In bystander video, you are able to hear the officers giving the order … and seconds later, they fire multiple rounds. The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. It’s unclear what made the cops shoot, but SBPD released a picture seemingly hinting at the reason why.

They set up this photo, which they say shows the suspect pointing what was regarded as a possible weapon at the officers. Interestingly, though, SBPD have not yet confirmed if a gun was in fact found.

Witnesses on scene told the L.A. Times they’d seen the guy there earlier in the day rummaging through trash cans and panhandling. A cashier at the Circle K next door says she believes the authorities mistook a flashlight he’d as a gun, adding he was harmless.