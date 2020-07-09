San Antonio Spurs’ Patty Mills to donate NBA salary to Black Lives Matter charities after season restart

The 2019-20 season, which includes been postponed since March, is scheduled to get underway on July 31 when 22 of the 30 NBA teams will congregate in Orlando, Florida, to finish the season.

And Mills, an Australian native and 11-year NBA veteran, will donate the $1,017,818.54 he earns while playing in the residual games to Black Lives Matter charities.

“I’ve made the decision to go to Orlando and I’m proud to say that I’m taking every cent earned from these eight games that we’re playing … and donating that directly back to Black Lives Matter Australia, Blacks Deaths in Custody and a recent campaign that’s called the We Got You campaign dedicated to ending racism in sport in Australia,” said Mills.