San Antonio Spurs’ Patty Mills to donate NBA salary to Black Lives Matter charities after season restart

The 2019-20 season, which includes been postponed since March, is scheduled to get underway on July 31 when 22 of the 30 NBA teams will congregate in Orlando, Florida, to finish the season.
And Mills, an Australian native and 11-year NBA veteran, will donate the $1,017,818.54 he earns while playing in the residual games to Black Lives Matter charities.
“I’ve made the decision to go to Orlando and I’m proud to say that I’m taking every cent earned from these eight games that we’re playing … and donating that directly back to Black Lives Matter Australia, Blacks Deaths in Custody and a recent campaign that’s called the We Got You campaign dedicated to ending racism in sport in Australia,” said
Mills.
“I’m playing in Orlando because I don’t want to leave any money on the table that could be going directly to Black communities.”
In May, Mills, an NBA champion with the Spurs in 2014, launched the Team Mills Foundation dedicated to “supporting and championing culture, diversity, women and underprivileged families and enacting positive change for the environment worldwide.”
On Tuesday, that he voiced his support for the We Got You campaign, writing
on social media marketing: “When allies who remain true and speak out against racism, even though a small gesture, this is among the many actions which have a tremendous affect the person being targeted since they feel the support.
“It can also make whoever racially vilifies see your face reconsider [their] own behavior.”
The remainder of the NBA season will soon be played at Disney World in Orlando without fans in attendance, although a coalition of players
led by Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving have opted out of the restart to carry on focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement and the global necessitate social change in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The league will also support the movement as it plans to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on all playing courts in Orlando.