San Antonio bar shooting: Eight people wounded

The Friday night incident started whenever a group that included the shooter was denied entry into a bar because they were intoxicated, the authorities chief said.

The shooter said, “‘don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California,'” in accordance with McManus. He said the suspect returned to his car, grabbed “a long rifle” then walked straight back across the street and opened fire outside the bar.

“He hit eight individuals,” the police chief said. “All transported themselves to local hospitals.”