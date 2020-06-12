Samvel Farmanyan: European Parliament’s joint statement ‘breaks the model tradition’ developed throughout the last decades – Armenian News

The former head of the Armenian Delegation of the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC) has shared his concerns over the recently adopted European Parliament statement on the construction of a highway corridor between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Armenia.

Considering the joint statement unacceptable, Samvel Farmanyan describes it as a shocking message to the people in both Armenian republics. According to him, it breaks the model tradition developed throughout the last decades, failing to embody the shared commitment to the mutually beneficial perspective of partnership.

His open letter to the authors of the text is provided below:

MEP, Marina Kaljurand, Chair of EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee

MEP, Trian Basescu, European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Armenia

MEP, Zeljana Zovko, European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Azerbaijan

Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Armenia

Dear Colleagues,

Your yesterday’s joint statement deeply shocked people in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. I feel obliged to share that public concern as a former head of the Armenian delegation to the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC). In my opinion it may make useful clarification in addition to those concerns and arguments that may have been already provided by Armenian diplomatic missions and parliamentary channels.

EU has been one of the key partners of Armenia despite any political change in my country. Significant results have been coined in many fields. CEPA signed in 2017 has opened a quite new perspective to that cooperation still awaiting its full implementation.

Parliamentary dimension of Armenia-EU cooperation remains to be essential. Hundreds of MPs of the European Parliament and the National Assembly of Armenia have contributed to our common agenda throughout time. Parliamentary cooperation has been backed by mutual respect and understanding along with our joint commitment to the principle of restraint while working with sensitive problems. No doubt that this principle has firmly dominated inside our discussions over the conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh reflected in the previously adopted joint documents and statements.

It will not be an exaggeration to mention that your joint statement breaks that model tradition developed throughout the last decades. It doesn’t embody our commitment to the mutually beneficial perspective of Armenia-EU partnership and sheds doubt on the impartiality of the European Parliament towards this painful and sensitive issue. And most importantly, it misrepresents the nature regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and it has the probability of damage in addition to undermine the efforts regarding the Minsk group of OSCE to find a relaxing settlement to be able to the discord.

The wording employed in your joint statement will go against the meaningful recognized stance regarding EU organizations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict mirrored in different paperwork and advanced statements which include CEPA. It also breaks or cracks the beliefs of more than 15 prior joint claims by the EP’s abordnung tensing upward the atmosphere over the ongoing peacefulness process upon the surface.

COVID 19 has pressed the authorities to focus on the most important quest they have – to save life. Different worldwide organizations in addition to opinion market leaders have known as on nationwide governments to be able to commit by themselves to peacefulness and restraining from additional escalation incompatible zones although people are battling against this outbreak. Political in addition to military command of Azerbaijan continues to overlook these telephone calls and poises Armenia in addition to Nagorno-Karabakh with an all new war in the mean time continuously breaking the dreiseitig ceasefire routine on the line of get in touch with.

Any prejudiced or one-sided statement inside the characteristics of your joint statement provides extra gas to the fire in addition to intensifies the explosiveness regarding the circumstance on the ground. It sends penoso supportive concept to Azerbaijan regarding the plans of the new army aggression in opposition to the individuals of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is because of recall the caviar initiatives of Azerbaijan to get this kind of supportive parliamentary resolutions prior to the prepared military violence in April 2016 since internationally legitimizing smokescreen because of its military journey – the proved reality echoed inside the results of different worldwide parliamentary in addition to journalistic researched bodies.

The Nagorno-Karabakh discord does not have an armed service solution. Any military excitation by Azerbaijan will be definitely and successfully stopped once more by the military regarding Armenia in addition to Nagorno-Karabakh. The people regarding Armenia usually are united with regards to Nagorno-Karabakh in addition to the protection of its individuals despite any kind of political entsprechung of the country. This should be kept in mind well by simply all those who want to see the opposite. In this circumstance any significant stance regarding the European Parliament must be adherent to be able to CEPA text to avoid harming the peacefulness process.

It is worth talking about that any kind of one-sided in addition to irresponsible statement that does not indicate the fact and the peace method needs place the European Parliament’s in addition to EU’s impartiality under question in the eyes regarding the Armenian society although increasing the voice of those who are dubious about the perspectives regarding Armenia-EU collaboration and the joint determination to contributed values.

It is out of dialogue that a because of relevance must be explored to improve the prejudiced and unwanted statement that you simply made the other day. Obviously, diplomatic missions in addition to the individual parliamentary body of Armenia will express you the same concept.

Armenia-EU cooperation which include its parliamentary dimension includes a strong custom and should possess the exact same perspective that we bring the commitment to be able to.

SAMVEL FARMANYAN

CHAIR, ARMENIA-EU PARLIAMENTARY COOPEARTION COMMITTEE (2012-2017)