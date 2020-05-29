Samvel Babayan named new Artsakh Security Council chief – Panorama

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has appointed Samvel Babayan, the pinnacle of the United Homeland Party, Secretary of the National Security Council.

At a Facebook reside on Friday, the Artsakh president mentioned the ultimate choice on his appointment was made throughout the assembly with Babayan in Yerevan on Thursday.

“Yesterday I offered him to hold the post of Secretary of the Security Council. Taking into account the votes garnered by the United Homeland Party – more than 24% and 9 MPs – as well as the memorandum we signed, that position is more suitable for him. I must respect the people’s vote and decision, creating an atmosphere of solidarity, which is crucial,” Harutyunyan mentioned.

According to the Artsakh chief, qualitative modifications are anticipated within the exercise of the Security Council.

Summing up, Harutyunyan thanked Samvel Babayan for cooperation.