Samuel Kalu’s Bordeaux held at home by Moses Simon’s Nantes in Ligue 1 opener

Nothing might separate the 2 groups at the Matmut Atlantique on Friday with the 2 Nigerians in action

Samuel Kalu came off the bench however might not motivate Girondins de Bordeaux to success as they played out a goalless draw with Moses Simon’s FC Nantes in the very first video game of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season.

It marks a go back to leading flight football in France after competitors ended suddenly in April at matchday 28 due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic. Nantes completed in 13th location with 37 points, the like Bordeaux who were a location above them.

Very little was produced in regards to goalscoring possibilities as the league resumed, with both sides signing up just one shot on target, with the home group having simply one huge possibility to rating.

Bordeaux were one male brief for much of the contest after Franco-Algerian winger Mehdi Zerkane was offered an early bath in the 20th minute.

75″ Double changement bordelais, Samuel Kalu et @e_kwateng remplacent Hwang Ui-Jo et @Poundje_Maxime [0-0] #FCGBFCN

Kalu began in the 75th minute for South Korean forward Ui Jo Hwang and had the ability to produce 14 discuss the ball while having one not successful dribble and cross. His most excellent task came in battles, winning 6 of 8 overall …