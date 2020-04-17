Samtskhe-Javakheti reports first coronavirus case – Panorama

Samtskhe-Javakheti, an area in southerly Georgia, reported its first coronavirus case in a boy from the town of Akhaldaba, Jnews reported, pointing out Rustavi -2 TELEVISION.

The guy in his 30 s is a customizeds police officer as well as has actually apparently touched with an individual contaminated with COVID-19

He had actually seen his moms and dads from Tbilisi numerous days prior to being detected with the condition, the resource stated.

The guy has actually been required to the quarantine area inBakuriani The circle of his get in touches with is being determined, the media electrical outlet stated.

His member of the family, in addition to 6 individuals that have actually had call with him have actually been quarantined, acting Borjomi Mayor Davit Zaalishvili stated, including among the contaminated guy’s member of the family was required to the Borjomi facility for high temperature people on 15 April, however examined adverse for the infection.

Georgia validated 336 situations of coronavirus onThursday 74 of the 336 people have actually recuperated, while 3 others have actually passed away from the condition.