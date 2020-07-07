Samsung’s UV sterilizer and wireless charger officially announced globally

Samsung has announced a fresh 10W wireless charger that tops up your phone’s battery while sterilizing the unit using UV-C light. The company says the ultraviolet light can kill 99 percent of bacteria and germs, though marketing materials don’t mention whether it destroys the novel coronavirus responsible for the existing global pandemic.

News of the charger first emerged a week ago from Samsung Thailand, but now the organization has announced the product globally. Right now, we’ve seen pages for the product in Samsung’s German, Romanian, Singaporean, and Hong Kong stores. In Germany, it’s being sold for €58.38 (around $65).

The announcement comes at the same time when individuals are particularly concerned about the spread of COVID-19, and products and services that claim to clean your phone and stop herpes are rising. But, from the scientific perspective, these products can’t guarantee safety, and they’re no replacement washing the hands, wearing a mask, and observing social distancing.

According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, UV light can “probably” kill the novel coronavirus on the basis of the fact it may destroy other coronaviruses. But, as CNET notes, there’s too little published peer-reviewed studies concerning the effect of UV light on the specific virus that causes COVID-19.

Samsung says its dual UV lights take 10 minutes to sterilize your items from the top and bottom, after which it they automatically turn off to prevent damaging your device. However, even after the UV lights have switched off, the wireless charger will continue to supply 10W of power. Samsung says the sterilizer’s internal compartment can fit any device as much as 196 x 96 x 33 mm in size, thus that will include most phones with a screen size as high as seven inches.

This isn’t the very first time we’ve seen a company combine a wireless charger with a UV sterilizer. Just last month, Mophie and Invisible Shield launched their particular, similar products and services costing $80 and $60 respectively, TechCrunch reports.

If you’re perhaps not into the concept of paying money to clean your phone, then SamMobile reports that Samsung now offers a free sanitizing service through its service centers and Experience Stores in select countries global, which also rely on using UV light to clean your device.