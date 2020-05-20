Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch to have a titanium variant

According to a brand-new record from today, Samsung desires to participate in the ultra-premium section of the smartwatch video game by offering a titanium variation of its upcoming smartwatch.

The titanium variant of the smartwatch, perhaps a follower to the Galaxy Watch will certainly be fairly costly according to SamMobile however no details numbers are pointed out.

The advantages of titanium? Well, it’s typically good-looking however a lot more significantly, it’s very long lasting and also light-weight at the exact same time. With titanium, Samsung can additionally go head to head with Apple’s titanium change of its Apple Watch.

Anyway, according to previous records, the brand-new schedule will certainly include 8GB of inner storage space, regardless of the framework product, and also will certainly update the battery to 330 mAh. Also, Samsung could restore the physical turning bezel. We’ll watch to find out more concerning it.

